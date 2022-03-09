Pepsi-Cola Student Athlete of the Week: Emma Kate Maxwell

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Emma Kate Maxwell is an exceptional senior at Buffalo Gap High School.

Maxwell has played volleyball, soccer, softball and tennis for the Bison. She picked up a tennis racket only one year ago and is already playing #1 singles for the team.

“I don’t want to fear the possibility of failure; you only learn from trying and failing,” said Maxwell.

She was drawn to tennis because the team atmosphere differs from other sports. With an emphasis on individual play, Maxwell found herself gaining mental strength on the court.

“Tennis allowed me to check myself. If I don’t have the right mindset, I’m not going to succeed,” she said.

According to head tennis coach Patrick Torrens, Maxwell’s determination sets the tone for the Bison.

“She’s so competitive and coachable. She has the mentality, we are just tweaking her skills,” added Torrens.

With a 4.4 GPA, Maxwell stands at the top of her class. She serves as the Vice President of the National Honor Society and is a member of the Staunton Augusta Junior Women’s Club. This fall, Maxwell will be pursuing civil engineering at Virginia Tech.

“She’s unstoppable. She knows what she wants and will work really hard to get there,” said history teacher Liz Click.

Maxwell is inspiring the next generation of student-athletes in the local community.

“I want to be a role model for young women and show them that you can do anything.”

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.