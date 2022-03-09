Petersburg advances to semifinals of WVSSAC Class AA state tournament

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Petersburg (WV) girls basketball team is one win away from playing for a state title.

The Vikings defeated Frankfort, 47-41, Tuesday afternoon in the quarterfinals of the WVSSAC Class AA State Tournament at Charleston Coliseum, in Charleston, West Virginia.

With the victory, Petersburg advances to the state semifinals where the Vikings will plat top-seeded and undefeated Parkersburg Catholic Friday at 1 p.m.

