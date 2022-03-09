Advertisement

RHSPCA holds pet portrait fundraiser for 2022

By Simone McKenny
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 11:58 AM EST
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA is running a fundraiser for the month of March called, “Perfectly Imperfect Portraits”.

The organization is raising money to support more than 2,600 animals in their care by creating portraits of your pets.

“All the proceeds go to caring for our shelter pets. It is also a way to memorialize maybe your pet, a family or friend’s pet, you can do it for any pet in your life,” Tiffany Corbin marketing and fundraising director for the shelter said.

First, make a donation on the RHSPCA website of at least $15. Then, make sure to mention “Perfectly Imperfect Portraits”. RHSPCA also accepts PayPal.

The portraits will be done by volunteers, shelter staff and JMU art students.

“We have a variety of skill levels. Some really amazing some really funny. You never know what you are going to get,” Corbin added.

The whole process takes about a week. Depending on how the portrait is made, either a digital or physical piece, it will be emailed to you with the option to pick it up from the shelter.

For more information, click here.

