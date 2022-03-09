‘Russian people are against this’: Harrisonburg woman speaks on Ukraine invasion

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As the world watches Putin’s attack on Ukraine unfold, a woman in Harrisonburg has a unique perspective since she once called Russia home.

“I was always a very proud Russian. Not right now. It’s, like, very embarrassing. I’m very sad. I talked with my other friend, and she was like, ‘I’m ashamed to say I’m Russian,’” said Olga Sigurdson.

When Sigurdson moved to the United States in 2005 to study, she left behind many friends. Now, amid a war, she’s worried.

“Every day, check with them and I’m concerned and they might not respond,” Sigurdson said.

She said she wants the world and community to know Russian people don’t support the attacks against Ukraine.

“Russian people are against this. Every day [my friends] write me, ‘this is wrong.’”

Even though she’s a world away from them, she’s on edge.

“I’m afraid right now. We’ve seen what happened with Muslim culture when 9/11 how people who lived here their whole life were targeted. We’ve seen what happened with Asian populations after coronavirus happened,” she said.

She doesn’t know what to think, say or feel about the conflict. She said her heart breaks knowing the pain Ukrainians are in.

“It’s so hard to be Russian right now because you don’t support it. Nobody believed this will happen because Ukrainians and Russians are like brothers and sisters,” she said tearfully.

While her friends are able to get information about what’s going on from outside sources, some people struggle to know what’s true when Russian news outlets create false narratives.

“The people who are exposed to the Russian media more, those are the people who support what’s going on,” she said.

Many Russian people are protesting the attacks, and thousands of people are being arrested and held in jail for 15 days. Some don’t have that option, and they’re having to make hard choices.

“Some Russians are leaving Russia too. They’re making this very hard decision. If you leave your country, you might not come back,” she said.

She wants people in the U.S. and in the Valley to talk to each other and to not draw conclusions about someone’s beliefs.

“I just don’t want people to think bad of Russian people,” she said.

Just reach out, she said. Just see how your friends and neighbors are doing.

“By just asking what can I do... that makes you a better person.”

She said her experience in the Valley has been very positive, with her child’s school even sending home information about how to talk to your kids about the attacks.

