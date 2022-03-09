Advertisement

Staunton receives federal funding for emergency food and shelter assistance

By Kayla Brooks
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 7:15 PM EST
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The City of Staunton received grants to address housing and food insecurity -- one grant worth $7,189 and the other $22,211.

One grant is from the Phase 29 Emergency Food and Shelter National Board and the other is from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, or ARPA.

Kristi Williams, President and CEO of United Way of Staunton, Augusta and Waynesboro, said this money will help non-profit organizations which helps people secure food and housing address needs in the area.

“We definitely see, especially through the pandemic, that a lot of our community members are suffering with being able to afford adequate housing through rental or their mortgage,” Williams said.

Williams said it’s very important to address both needs.

“With the rising costs of inflation and with the restraints, the pandemic has put on families. There’s definitely some need for additional assistance, especially for those that might be homeless and they’re just trying to look through getting through tonight and make it till tomorrow,” Williams said.

The United Way SAW said Valley Mission, Salvation Army, Verona Food Pantry and Blue Ridge Area Food Bank have received funding in the past.

Williams said any 501C3 can apply, as long as they assist with housing or food security. The organization does not have to be housed in Staunton, but it must serve Staunton residents.

Organizations interested in applying should email Kristi Williams at kristi@unitedwaysaw.org to receive the application. Applications are due Wednesday, March 8 at 5 p.m.

