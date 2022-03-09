Strong storm system for Saturday

FRIDAY: Plenty of sunshine for the afternoon and pleasant with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s, a really nice day to enjoy. More clouds into the evening and temperatures staying rather pleasant and in the 50s. We will be dry for the evening.

Temperatures slow to cool overnight ahead of our next stronger storm system. Rain after 3 am into Saturday. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s.

SATURDAY: A cool start in the mid to upper 40s with rain and cooler air working in from west to east. Winds start to pick up for the morning. The changeover from rain to snow will start first for the Alleghenies.

A strong cold front crosses in the morning (whsv)

Rain quickly turns to wet snow for the Alleghenies as cold air works in from west to east. Rain changes to wet snow for the Potomac Highlands early to mid morning and then the changeover for the Shenandoah Valley as temperatures drop rapidly into the 30s.

With accumulation outside of the Alleghenies, this forecast is especially challenging because of the time of year. The higher sun angle, a daytime event and cold air not locked in place ahead of this front, and temperatures above freezing early in the morning can lead to limited snow accumulations. However heavy snow can lead to the accumulation so be aware that this is a challenging forecast. Snow may be falling for most of the morning but it won’t all accumulate.

This storm will be tricky because more snow can fall than what accumulates this time of the year with the higher sun angle and a daytime event. (whsv)

Cooler air quickly rushes in and we stay in the 30s for the rest of the day. Because this storm has been trending futher south and east, this leads to colder air and snow lasting into the early to mid afternoon. Likely ending from west to east between 2-4 pm. The bigger story will be the wind. Wind picks up in the morning and turning very windy for the afternoon and night. Gusts at times could be as high as 40-50mph with a few higher gusts at the highest mountain tops. This can lead to power outages and some down trees. Partly cloudy for the evening and cooling quickly. Very cold overnight with lows in the low to mid teens. Wind remains strong through sunrise and then letting up into Sunday.

SUNDAY: A cold start with temperatures in the 30s and a mix of sun and clouds. Plenty of sunshine for the afternoon and chilly with highs in the low to mid 40s. A chilly evening with temperatures falling into the 30s and very cold overnight with lows in the upper 20s to around 30.

MONDAY: Another cold start with temperatures rising into the 30s and partly cloudy. An abundance of sunshine for the afternoon and a slight rebound in temperatures with highs in the mid to upper 50s. A chilly evening with temperatures falling into the 40s and overnight lows in the mid 30s.

TUESDAY: Chilly to start with temperatures rising into the 40s and sunshine. A nice afternoon with high temperatures in the low to mid 60s and plenty of sunshine! A pleasant evening with temperatures in the 50s and chilly overnight with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: A chilly start with temperatures rising into the 40s and plenty of sunshine. The sunshine continues for the day with a few passing clouds. A pleasant day with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. A chilly night with temperatures in the 40s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.

THURSDAY: Another chilly start with temperatures rising into the 40s and plenty of sunshine. A nice day with high temperatures in the low to mid 60s! A pleasant evening with temperatures in the 50s and chilly overnight with lows in the low 40s.

**A reminder that spring wildfire season is underway for both Virginia and West Virginia. No outdoor burning before 4pm in Virginia until April 30th. No outdoor burning in West Virginia before 5pm through May 31.**

