Advertisement

Winter Averages, Climatology and Records

Winter Graphic
Winter Graphic(WHSV)
By WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 9:35 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AVERAGE SNOWFALL

Average snowfall by location. These are locations where we have enough data to calculate the 30-year average.
30 year average
30 year average(WHSV)

GREATEST 24-HOUR SNOWFALL

Greatest snowfall in 24 hours. Not storm total
Greatest snowfall in 24 hours. Not storm total(WHSV)
This is a look at the most snow recorded in a 24-hour period. For most of our area, the March 1962 snowstorm still holds most of the records for the area. During the March 1962 snowstorm, Big Meadows recorded 33″ of snow in 24-hours, and a grand total of 42″ for the storm. This was the Virginia state record for more than 30 years until 1996.
Big Meadows broke its own record for a storm total at 49″ of snow during the January 1996 blizzard. That is still the greatest storm total for the state.
The greatest 24-hour snowfall total record was broken during the January blizzard of 2016. Round Hill in Loudon county now holds the 24-hour state snowfall record at 36.6″.
In West Virginia, the state record for 24-hour snowfall is at Coopers Rock with 37″ of snow on February 21, 2003.

HISTORIC SNOWSTORMS

SNOWIEST WINTERS ON RECORD

LEAST SNOWY WINTERS

COLDEST WINTER TEMPERATURES

Local record lows, coldest temperatures recorded by our weather stations
Local record lows, coldest temperatures recorded by our weather stations(WHSV)
There are two incredible, major arctic outbreaks on record. The great Arctic outbreak of February 1899 and the severe cold wave of January 1912. Not all of our weather stations have data going back this far though.
In January of 2022, the Canaan Valley ‘frost pocket’ temperature station recorded a low of -31° twice, which is 2 degrees from the all time West Virginia state record coldest low.

Regional State Record Coldest Lows

by state
by state(WHSV)

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash on I-81 in Rockbridge County... 3.9.22
VSP investigating fatal multi-vehicle crash
Painter is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.
Waynesboro PD announces multiple arrests
Augusta County Sheriff's Office in search of missing person
ASCO: Missing man found dead in Richmond
(FILE)
Postal Service Reform Act could bring changes mail delays
On I-81 at mile marker 241.9 in Rockingham County, VDOT says motorists can expect delays due to...
I-81 crash in Rockingham County cleared

Latest News

Armed Robbery
Harrisonburg police investigated armed robbery at Big Valley Gamers
Evening Forecast 3-10-22
Evening Forecast 3-10-22
Augusta County Courthouse
Augusta County Courthouse referendum bill heard in House and Senate
Magnolia’s to open second location in Bridgewater
Magnolia’s to open second location in Bridgewater
Rockingham County man charged in Port Republic shooting takes plea deal
Rockingham County man charged in Port Republic shooting takes plea deal