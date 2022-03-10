Blue Ridge Area Food Bank preparing for a surge in clients

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As the prices of groceries rise and gas prices climb, the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank is preparing for a surge in families in need of help.

“We really do expect a surge coming because the inflation had been building for the better part of a year. On top of that, now a geopolitical crisis driving fuel to record levels,” BRAFB CEO Michael McKee said. “The food bank is preparing for the surge by getting as much food into the pipeline as we possibly can, and not just food generally, but specifically nutritious food.”

McKee says he is keeping a close eye on children and seniors: “Those are two very vulnerable populations that we’re especially concerned about, and we know will be severely affected by rising costs and a real squeeze on family incomes,” he said.

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, McKee says about 103,000 people from 25 different counties were coming to the food bank for help.

“That peaked in 2020 at 148,000. It had been hovering now in the 112,000-to-118,000 range and we expect that to go up,” McKee said.

With the help of monetary donations, McKee is confident the food bank can cater to all needs that come their way.

“All of these expenses that are going up for everyone across the planet are going up for the food bank and for food pantries, as well. So, we really do appreciate the financial support that the community can provide,” McKee said.

If you’re in need of assistance, you can visit the BRAFB between 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. to pick up groceries. You can also click here for other food resources throughout the community.

