Dynamic Duo Memorial Run happening Friday for fallen Bridgewater College officers

By Cayley Urenko
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 9:31 PM EST
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - In support of fallen Bridgewater College officers John Painter and JJ Jefferson, community members have organized the Dynamic Duo Memorial Run/Journey happening this Friday, March 11 at 10 a.m.

The one-way course will start at the Grottoes Police Department and end 15 miles away at the Bridgewater College Police Department, reflecting the path Officer Painter took to Bridgewater College after serving as the Grottoes Police Chief for years.

Dayton Police Officer TJ Hooker and Grottoes resident Mike Betts organized the run and invite runners and cyclists in the community to participate. They will run the course carrying the American flag and the Thin Blue Line flag.

“This to honor and pay respects to both Painter and Jefferson for what they gave, which was their lives,” Betts said. “We want people to come out and appreciate who [the officers] were, think about them, and do so together.”

Before the run kicks off, there will be brief remarks by local community members. Betts said the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Department will escort participants and are planning to bring runners back to Grottoes.

“I think this is great, especially since it’s community-driven,” Grottoes Police Chief Jason Sullivan said. “We’ve got a group of people that are coming together to honor the two gentlemen that put their lives on the line and dedicated their whole life to public safety.”

Betts expects the journey to conclude around 1 p.m. based on a 10:30 mile pace.

Sometime later this year, Betts hopes to bring the community together again for a second leg of the journey from Shenandoah University to Bridgewater College, which would reflect the career path taken by Officer Jefferson.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

