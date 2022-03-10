Front Royal man wins $200K in Virginia Lottery

FRONT ROYAL, Va. (WHSV) - Robert Kennelly ran into the 7 Express on Strasburg Road in Front Royal and said, “You just sold me a $20,000 ticket,” according to Virginia Lottery officials.

But he was wrong. The ticket he had just bought wasn’t worth $20,000. It was worth $200,000.

It all happened when the Front Royal man bought a Monopoly Fortunes scratcher ticket from the Virginia Lottery. He then took the ticket out to his vehicle and scratched it. That’s when he saw he’d won big. After he ran back into the store, he examined the ticket more closely.

“Man, that’s an awful lot of zeros,” Kennelly recalled thinking. That’s when he discovered he had won the game’s $200,000 top prize.

“It’s exciting, to say the least,” he told Virginia Lottery officials as he redeemed the winning ticket.

Monopoly Fortunes is one of dozens of scratchers available from the Virginia Lottery. It features prizes ranging from $5 up to $200,000. This is the first top prize claimed in the game, which means two more remain unclaimed.

The odds of winning the top prize in this game are 1 in 2,040,000. The odds of winning any prize are 1 in 4.12.

Kennelly, who works as an excavator, said he has no immediate plans for his winnings.

