Kate Collins Middle School looking into potential TikTok threat

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 3:15 PM EST
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The administrative team at Kate Collins Middle School sent a message to families, addressing the latest TikTok challenge Thursday.  

A student reportedly posted a Google Doc that asked students for confessions.  Administrative staff say some inappropriate messages and threatening language were posted on the Google Doc and shared on social media.  

It is unclear if messages were posted by students in Waynesboro.  Out of an abundance of caution, the school division has communicated with the Waynesboro Police Department.

Administrators say they are not aware of any credible threat to the school at this time, but they have requested a more visible police presence for the remainder of the week.  

School leaders encourage parents to monitor their child’s social media activity.

