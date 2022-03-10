Massanutten wrapping up successful ski season

MASSANUTTEN, Va. (WHSV) - Massanutten Resort is preparing to wrap up its ski season. The resort says the number of people who came out to ski was slightly up from last year.

“Over our 50 years or 49-year average, we’re up quite a bit over that. We’ve had better years but I would say this year would probably be in the top ten, top nine as far as skier visits and snow tubing visits,” said Kenny Hess, Massanutten director of sports and risk management.

The numbers improved despite dramatic weather changes throughout the season that began in mid-December and led to a few temporary closings.

“It’s like being a farmer. Everything you do is related to the weather. You take what you can get and you do as much as you can with what you get. Our snow-making system can produce enough snow to weather some of these thaws normally, but we were unable to back in late December over the holidays and lost a couple of days,” said Hess.

Massanutten also saw an increase in locals skiing at the resort.

“Our season’s pass sales were up fairly decent over this year so that means there were a lot more locals that were getting into it,” said Hess. “Our visitors come from all over the mid-Atlantic and we had a great ski season in January and February and they all enjoyed themselves.”

Hess says this season’s numbers were up around 10 percent over the resort’s five-year average.

Massanutten’s ski resort will close for the season on March 20th.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.