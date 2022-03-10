Advertisement

NWS offers tips on camping safety during severe weather

Severe Weather Awareness Week
Severe Weather Camping Safety Tips
Severe Weather Camping Safety Tips
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 4:31 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Camping season has started in Virginia, but we are also headed into severe weather season.

Every March the National Weather Service (NWS) hosts a week-long project called Severe Weather Awareness week. It is to refresh the public on severe weather and helps families make a plan if severe weather happens.

We spoke to Phil Hysell with the NWS and he had some tips to share.

I also spoke to WDBJ7′s Leanna Scachetti on the Digital News Desk and we went a little further in-depth about this topic; it can be viewed here.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the suspect grabbed a money box and fled the scene on foot.
Harrisonburg police investigating armed robbery at Big Valley Gamers
Painter is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.
Waynesboro PD announces multiple arrests
Delawder was originally charged with second-degree murder in the death of 44-year old William...
Rockingham County man charged in Port Republic shooting takes plea deal
This occurred at Roto-Rooter Plumbing in Staunton
Service vehicle catches fire at a commercial office in Staunton
Crews will remain on duty until the storm and any resulting road conditions are concluded.
VDOT: Don’t underestimate Saturday’s winter weather

Latest News

Blizzard of 1993 satellite image
Remembering the Blizzard of 1993
Weather Map
Climate Data and Weather history
Winter Graphic
Winter Averages, Climatology and Records
A wintry scene in Augusta County after the first snow of 2022
Snowfall so far this season: 2021-2022
This tornado was from Shenandoah County in 2002
Tornado Information