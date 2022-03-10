Advertisement

Pendleton County clinches state berth for third straight season

Pendleton County defeats East Hardy, advances back to state tournament
By TJ Eck
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 10:41 PM EST
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Pendleton County boys basketball team is headed back to the state tournament.

The Wildcats clinched a spot in the WVSSAC Class A state bracket for a third consecutive season by defeating East Hardy, 74-41, Wednesday night in a Class A Region Final in Franklin. With the victory, Pendleton County improves to 19-3 overall.

PC finished as state runner-up to wrap up the 2020-2021 season. The Wildcats went 23-0 overall in 2019-2020 but did not play in the state tournament after it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pendleton County has earned the No. 6 seed in the Class A tournament. The Wildcats are scheduled to play No. 3 seed Tucker County in the state quarterfinals next Tuesday (March 15) at Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, West Virginia.

