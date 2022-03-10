Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office warns of nationwide phishing scam

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook to make everyone aware of the newest nationwide text phishing scam. The sheriff’s office says members in the community have begun receiving text messages from an untraceable number.

One of the goals of the sender is to develop a dialog with the victim, make them feel comfortable and then start exchanging inappropriate pictures. The sender then uses these photos to extort money or personal information from the victim.

The sheriff’s office has also received reports of this scam targeting younger people. Officials encourage parents to have a conversation with their children in case they should receive this text. Stay vigilant and remember these important tips:

Don’t send inappropriate pictures to anyone you don’t know.

Set your social media profiles to “private” so that only the people you know can contact you.

Don’t give out any personal information to someone you don’t know.

Report any suspected human trafficking to law enforcement or call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at (888) 373-7888.

If you get a text message from someone you don’t know wanting to start a relationship, don’t respond and/or block the number.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.