Skyrocketing gas prices look to affect local public schools

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As gas prices continue to rise, it’s really made an impact on those filling up at the pumps.

This includes local public schools since gas is a large part of the transportation budget for school buses.

School divisions like the City of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County Public Schools have not felt too much of an impact, yet.

“We don’t have any concerns right now in terms of changes to the service but we will likely if prices continue to increase and stay at this level consider it in the budget for the next fiscal year which begins July 1st,” Michael Parks of the City of Harrisonburg said.

Rockingham County also would be in the same boat if conditions do not change by the summer.

Rockingham County gets its gas from a distributor at a fixed price decided on a yearly basis. In this situation, distributors determine the price of their diesel based on current prices and where the market may be heading. For Rockingham County, their fixed price for gas began July 1st of last year, so as prices continue to soar, they are still paying the same for diesel. The fixed price though only lasts through June 30th.

“If you have to you can hold off for a little while to make up a difference in the fuel costs. I expect that’s what we’ll need to do next year which puts us a little behind in replacing our vehicles,” said Jeremy Mason of Rockingham County Public Schools.

One strategy Mason said they may use is to hold off on getting a fixed price for diesel this summer.

Without a fixed price, the cost for their diesel will go with what the market is doing.

If in general gas prices rise after July, they would pay more and more for gas until a fixed price is determined. That may be hard to do at this point considering the uncertainty on how much gas is going to rise and how long it will do so.

If Rockingham County were to settle on a new fixed price this July, and gas prices started to sharply decline after that, they would still be paying the same fixed price determined through June 2023. If it looks like gas prices were lowering or would in the near future, the fixed price that they would get would likely be lower than what the market would be offering at that point.

In July 2021, the average price for diesel in Virginia was $3.33 a gallon. As of Wednesday, that price is $4.91 a gallon and rising.

