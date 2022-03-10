Slavic Christian Church of Harrisonburg hosts fundraiser to support people of Ukraine

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - “People were just living their normal life, everyday routine. They were building plans just to live, raise their kids. Then one day as it happened back in World War II, they just start bombing us,” Andriy Bogachuk said.

As the war in Ukraine escalates, two million people have fled the country. Some may be wondering how they can help from here at home.

The Slavic Christian Church in Harrisonburg is holding a fundraiser to support Ukrainian people seeking shelter. There will be pastries and food items for sale and the recommended donation is $14 dollars per box.

“Until this is over and even when it is over, we are going to have a huge job to do in helping those that were affected. Don’t ignore it, don’t let it be one of those things where you think about it then you forget,” Max Moroz, one organizer the event, said.

Organizers say while they hope you can come out to support and donate there is one sure way to help.

“All people, all over the world, please keep praying for us, please keep praying. Protect in your prayers, Ukraine before enemies and before God,” Bogachuk said.

The fundraiser starts noon this Sunday, March 13 at 463 Erickson Ave. in Harrisonburg. It will be a drive-through style but if you’d like to learn more about the Church you are welcome inside. Organizers say 100% of the donations go to Ukrainians in need.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.