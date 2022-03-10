Turner named head coach of Turner Ashby football program

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Scott Turner is going home.

Turner is the new head coach of the Turner Ashby High School football program, the school announced Thursday:

Turner Ashby HS Media Release! Welcome back to TA Coach Scott Turner pic.twitter.com/2zDKziGYbl — TA Activities (@TAHS_Activities) March 10, 2022

Turner is a 1999 graduate of Turner Ashby who has been coaching at East Rockingham High School. Turner was the Eagles’ head coach in 2021, leading the team to a 3-7 overall record. Prior to becoming head coach, Turner was the offensive coordinator for a few high-scoring offenses at East Rock under former head coach Donnie Coleman. Coleman is now the athletic director at Turner Ashby.

Turner takes over at Turner Ashby after Chris Fraser, the Knight’s previous head coach, passed away unexpectedly in December of 2021.

