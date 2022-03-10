Advertisement

Turner named head coach of Turner Ashby football program

Scott Turner is going home.
Scott Turner is going home.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 5:52 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Scott Turner is going home.

Turner is the new head coach of the Turner Ashby High School football program, the school announced Thursday:

Turner is a 1999 graduate of Turner Ashby who has been coaching at East Rockingham High School. Turner was the Eagles’ head coach in 2021, leading the team to a 3-7 overall record. Prior to becoming head coach, Turner was the offensive coordinator for a few high-scoring offenses at East Rock under former head coach Donnie Coleman. Coleman is now the athletic director at Turner Ashby.

Turner takes over at Turner Ashby after Chris Fraser, the Knight’s previous head coach, passed away unexpectedly in December of 2021.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the suspect grabbed a money box and fled the scene on foot.
Harrisonburg police investigating armed robbery at Big Valley Gamers
Painter is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.
Waynesboro PD announces multiple arrests
Crews will remain on duty until the storm and any resulting road conditions are concluded.
VDOT: Don’t underestimate Saturday’s winter weather
Delawder was originally charged with second-degree murder in the death of 44-year old William...
Rockingham County man charged in Port Republic shooting takes plea deal
This occurred at Roto-Rooter Plumbing in Staunton
Service vehicle catches fire at a commercial office in Staunton

Latest News

Emilee Weakley ready to complete historic career at Luray
Luray's Emilee Weakley scores 2000 career points
Emilee Weakley ready to complete historic career at Luray
JMU Sports Roundup: Friday, March 11
JMU Sports Roundup: Friday, March 11
Balanced Bison advance to Class 1 state final
Balanced Bison advance to Class 1 state final
The James Madison softball team earned a win in its first home game of the season Thursday...
JMU softball defeats Norfolk State in home opener