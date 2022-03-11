Advertisement

“Bonhoeffer: Cell 92″ production at CourtSquare Theater

By Simone McKenny
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 10:25 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Dietrich Bonhoeffer was a German dissident that lived in Germany during the Nazi regime.

“His inner circle was involved in assassination attempts against Adolf Hitler,” Justin Poole said.

The play details Bonhoeffer’s time and reflection while in prison.

“The show itself uses three screens to function as his cell walls,” Jerry Holsopple said. “That’s where his memories his thoughts his conversations via letters and all that happens. It reflects his way of how understanding how to make those choices. ‘What do I do when what I morally feel conflicts with what I morally also know?’”

Holsopple is a professor of visual and communication arts at Eastern Mennonite University.

“This is a memory play that he is isolated in his own cell, one actor isolated the whole time but he is living with his memories. His past is colliding with his present,” Poole added.

Poole is the only live actor during the show, but the cast is made up of nearly 20 other actors from the community.

“If we have 20 characters appearing in a live show there is so much movement and action that all of this can get lost but also the cinema lets us really bring in experiences that a live theater can’t,” Holsopple explained.

Both creators say they hope the show gets people to start asking questions.

“Hopefully, it will stimulate them some kind of action [and] create some dialogue that we might make this world a better place,” Poole said.

For more information on the performance or tickets to the show, click here.

