Community honors fallen officers with the “Dynamic Duo Journey”

GROTTOES, Va. (WHSV) - Members of the community gathered in Grottoes Friday to run and ride bikes in honor of fallen officers John Painter and JJ Jefferson.

Mike Betts, the organizer of the Dynamic Duo Journey, and T.J. Hooker of the Dayton Police Department came up with the idea of doing a run in the fallen officers’ honor.

The course started at the Grottoes police station and ended at Bridgewater College.

“This particular course is reflective of the career path that John Painter made when he left Grottoes and went to Bridgewater College, so this is a symbolic reflection,” said Betts.

Betts says they are planning a similar event from Shenandoah University to Bridgewater to honor JJ Jefferson later this year.

