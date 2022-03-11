CSHD opens COVID-19 hotline

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Health’s Central Shenandoah Health District (CSHD) is opening a COVID-19 hotline to answer questions and provide information about COVID-19 and related issues, including but not limited to: vaccinations and appointments, testing, symptoms, how to lower the risk of exposure for yourself and your loved ones, local and statewide conditions and what to do if you think you may have COVID-19.

As VDH shifts away from individual case investigations, CSHD says it is important for the Central Shenandoah community to have an accessible tool to ask questions if they are exposed to or test positive for COVID-19.

“The hotline will be a vital tool for people in our health district to obtain resources and information regarding COVID-19, and connect with public health subject matter experts,” said Dr. Elaine Perry, Interim Director for the Central Shenandoah Health District. “Anyone living in the Central Shenandoah Health District needing COVID-19 information or assistance should utilize this resource.”

The hotline is scheduled to begin operations March 14, and public health staff will be available to assist with COVID-19 questions and concerns Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Call 1-855-949-8378 to be connected.

CSHD encourages community members to reserve this hotline for COVID-19 related requests. For any other services, please call your local health department:

Staunton-Augusta: 540-332-7830

Bath County: 540-839-7246

Highland County: 540-468-2270

Lexington-Rockbridge: 540-463-3185

Harrisonburg-Rockingham: 540-574-5101

Waynesboro: 540-949-0137

