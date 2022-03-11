Harrisonburg police investigating armed robbery at Big Valley Gamers

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that happened Wednesday night at Big Valley Gamers.

Lt. Todd Miller said HPD was dispatched to the skill game business on Baxter Drive around 10:30 p.m. He said the male suspect entered the store and pointed a handgun at an employee. Police say the suspect grabbed a money box and fled the scene on foot.

Customers were present throughout the business during the robbery. There were no shots fired and no injuries reported.

Officers set up a perimeter, but Miller said they were unable to locate the suspect.

Miller said the suspect was a male, wearing dark clothing, a mask and gloves.

HPD detectives are actively investigating the incident, conducting interviews and looking into video evidence.

If you were a witness to this crime or have any further information to assist in the investigation, please call Detective Wetherell at 540-432-7788 or email her at leslie.wetherell@harrisonburgva.gov.

Anonymous tips related to this incident, or any crime can be sent to Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).

