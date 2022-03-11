Advertisement

I-81 Northbound lane closure Friday night for emergency bridge repairs near Winchester

Interstate 81 traffic advisory
Interstate 81 traffic advisory(MGN)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
WINCHESTER, Va. (WHSV) - The right lane of northbound Interstate 81 is scheduled to close Friday night, March 11, near mile marker 318 in Frederick County for emergency bridge work.

This lane closure, scheduled for 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., allows contractors to make repairs to the concrete deck of the bridge over the CSX railway. The location is just north of the exit 317 (Route 7) interchange near Winchester.

Motorists should be alert for traffic congestion in this area. All work is weather permitting.

For updated traffic alerts and travel information, click here.

