Advertisement

Portion of Reservoir to temporarily close for tree removal

(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg Public Works crews will temporarily close a portion of Reservoir Street next week.

The closure, happening Thursday, March 17, from 7 to 11 a.m., is necessary to remove a tree growing on the roadway bank.

Reservoir Street will be closed from the intersection with Martin Luther King Jr. Way to the roundabout at Carlton Street. The roundabout will remain open to drivers, though closed to entrance onto Reservoir travelling eastbound.

Detour signs will be up in the area starting Monday. Drivers are asked to use caution in this area.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Painter is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.
Waynesboro PD announces multiple arrests
Delawder was originally charged with second-degree murder in the death of 44-year old William...
Rockingham County man charged in Port Republic shooting takes plea deal
Augusta County Sheriff's Office in search of missing person
ASCO: Missing man found dead in Richmond
Fatal Crash on I-81 in Rockbridge County... 3.9.22
VSP investigating fatal multi-vehicle crash
Armed Robbery
Harrisonburg police investigated armed robbery at Big Valley Gamers

Latest News

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,272 Friday
Virginia General Assembly | WHSV FILE
Virginia lawmakers OK lifting ban on facial technology use
As of Friday, Valley Health is caring for 11 COVID-19 patients, in stark contrast to a...
Valley Health changes patient visitation from Level Red to Yellow
CSHD encourages community members to reserve this hotline for COVID-19 related requests.
CSHD opens COVID-19 hotline