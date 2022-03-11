Portion of Reservoir to temporarily close for tree removal

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg Public Works crews will temporarily close a portion of Reservoir Street next week.

The closure, happening Thursday, March 17, from 7 to 11 a.m., is necessary to remove a tree growing on the roadway bank.

Reservoir Street will be closed from the intersection with Martin Luther King Jr. Way to the roundabout at Carlton Street. The roundabout will remain open to drivers, though closed to entrance onto Reservoir travelling eastbound.

Detour signs will be up in the area starting Monday. Drivers are asked to use caution in this area.

