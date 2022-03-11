Sign regulations causing problems for Staunton car dealerships

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton City Council met Thursday night to discuss what has become an ongoing issue: signs. The initial discussion was an appeal to overturn the planning committee’s decision to not allow McDonough Toyota to have a lighted entrance sign to their dealership.

The city tabled McDonough’s appeal, but asked the planning committee to write a new amendment for zoning that is code specific to dealerships. It will address signage, lighting, landscaping and parking.

The city voted 5-2 on this motion.

This is not the first dealership to have a problem with the signage on their lot.

“In terms of the current regulations is that they’re arbitrary, there’s conflicts in them, there’s conflicts with state law that’s what I ran into with my particular sign issue which we since removed that sign,” Andrew Wiley, owner of Consumer Auto Warehouse, said.

He had the problem years ago and it ended up costing him $6,000 to fix.

“My understanding of the sign ordinance as it stands now for the overlay district is just to provide some consistency and to get rid of ... you know nobody wants to come off the interstate and drive through what looks like a truck stop to get to downtown Staunton,” Wiley said.

When driving in downtown Staunton, most signs you pass are not lifted in the air nor illuminated, but instead are bolted on the ground and stand at about three feet high.

Wiley says large pole signs aren’t needed anymore as most people use GPS to find where they’re going anyway.

“Whether it really impacts McDonough Toyotas sign or not, I don’t really think it does, but under the regulations, it doesn’t meet the code, and until they change the regulations for everybody, I think it needs to stay the way it is,” Wiley said.

The city is set to reconsider the new amendment at their first meeting in June.

