Advertisement

Women sue Idaho over expensive hair-braiding license rules

FILE - Three Idaho women are suing the state in federal court over its expensive training...
FILE - Three Idaho women are suing the state in federal court over its expensive training requirement for professional hair-braiders.(Danny Johnston | AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 10:13 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Three Idaho women are suing the state in federal court over its expensive training requirement for professional hair-braiders.

The Idaho Statesman reports the women, represented by the Institute for Justice, filed the lawsuit Tuesday against the Idaho Barber and Cosmetology Services Licensing Board in Boise’s U.S. District Court.

Idaho is one of five states that still require cosmetology licenses for professional hair braiding.

The licenses require 1,600 hours of training and can cost up to $20,000, even though cosmetology schools aren’t required to teach braiding techniques for naturally textured hair.

Scott Graf with the Idaho Attorney General’s Office declined to comment on the lawsuit.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Painter is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.
Waynesboro PD announces multiple arrests
Delawder was originally charged with second-degree murder in the death of 44-year old William...
Rockingham County man charged in Port Republic shooting takes plea deal
Augusta County Sheriff's Office in search of missing person
ASCO: Missing man found dead in Richmond
Fatal Crash on I-81 in Rockbridge County... 3.9.22
VSP investigating fatal multi-vehicle crash
Armed Robbery
Harrisonburg police investigated armed robbery at Big Valley Gamers

Latest News

FILE - Keegan Eckart, of Amherst, Mass., walks down Main Street in Brattleboro, Vt., as the...
‘Bomb cyclone’ expected to dump snow from Mississippi to Maine
The Russian request announced in a tweet Thursday afternoon from its deputy U.N. ambassador...
US accuses Russia of using UN council for disinformation
The oil can, used in the 1939 classic 'The Wizard of Oz' by the Tin Man, is expected to get at...
Tin Man’s oil can from ‘Wizard of Oz’ up for auction
The ruling by the all-Republican court is the latest defeat for Texas abortion providers, which...
Texas clinics lose again in court over strict abortion law
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott makes campaign stop in Wichita Falls, Texas. A Texas judge is hearing a...
Texas judge hears case on state’s transgender youth investigations