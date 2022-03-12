Advertisement

Emilee Weakley ready to complete historic career at Luray

By Peri Sheinin
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 9:50 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV - Luray senior Emilee Weakley has scored over 2500 career points and is currently the sixth all-time scorer in the Virginia High School League.

“I love Luray. I never knew how much this school would mean to me,” said Weakley.

Weakley has established herself as one of the best players to ever wear a Luray jersey. According to head coach Joe Lucas, she is known for her intense work ethic on and off the court.

“She’s really driven. She sets the tone with her effort and how hard she plays,” added Lucas.

On Saturday, Luray faces Central-Wise in the VHSL Class 2 State Championship. This game marks the final game for Weakley before she heads to Shepherd University, where she will continue her career as a student-athlete.

“She set a goal to not only play college basketball but to win the state championship as well,” said Lucas.

Luray captured the state title in 2020, and Weakley committed to college a few months later. This weekend, she remains focused on leading the Bulldogs to a second straight title.

“I want to go out with a bang and grab one last win,” said Weakley. “I’m so grateful and blessed to have played at Luray.”

