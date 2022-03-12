Harrisonburg-Rockingham ECC in need of full time communicators

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center (HRECC), or 911 center, is looking to hire six full-time communicators to assist with emergency and non-emergency calls.

You do not need any experience and they will give you training.

“It can sound a little intimidating, but there’s nothing to be afraid of. We provide all of the training and we’ll be with you every step of the way until you feel comfortable, and we feel comfortable you being alone on the operations floor,” Alan Pineda, a Shift Supervisor at HRECC, said.

HRECC staff said people will succeed in the position if they are empathetic, a good listener and multitasker, and want to give back to their community.

“That is one of our main jobs here. We listen to people here going through what could be the biggest crisis in their life, so we need to be that calm that brings them back to the middle and keep them calm until they get the help that they need,” Christa Hoeff, a Senior Communicator at HRECC, said.

Pineda said people are trained in three specialties: fire and rescue operator, law enforcement radio operator, and 911 or non-emergency operator.

He said the first six weeks of training are usually spent learning HRECC policies and procedures.

“Some days you will be able to observe the other communicators. Once you complete classroom training, they sit in with a trainer for 12 to 15 weeks,” Pineda said. “We’ll be teaching them all the ropes on how to be successful.”

“One of the things that make this job so valuable is that you’re never alone,” Harrisonburg Fire Chief Matthew Tobia said. “You’re always with a team of people who are dedicated to you being successful and when you do have to handle that difficult call, they are going to be right beside you.”

Communicators work 12-hour shifts, either 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. or 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., and dispatch for all of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.

