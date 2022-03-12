How is pollen counted?

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Even though a winter storm is coming tomorrow, pollen is already out and about. Allergy and Associates of Virginia will come out with their first pollen counts this weekend, so how do they count pollen?

“So what happens is you have an external collection and we have a machine that swings some rods down and spins them around in the air one out of ten minutes the whole day through and so it will count one out of ten mintues. The leading edge of the rods will have a sticky substance on it to have the pollen impact and then we put it under a microscope. We stain it and put it under a microscope. So some tree pollens are destinctive and others kind of resemble some others,” said Steve Pence of Allergy and Associates of Virginia.

Pence said tree pollens come out from about mid-February to the end of May while grass pollen comes out in late April or early May until the end of June.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.