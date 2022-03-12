Luray drops heartbreaker to Central-Wise in Class 2 state final

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Luray girls basketball team finishes as state runner-up for the second time in three seasons.

Luray lost to Central-Wise, 62-59, Saturday afternoon in the VHSL Class 2 state championship game at VCU’s Siegel Center. The Warriors outscored the Bulldogs, 28-15, in the fourth quarter to complete the comeback win after Luray built a ten-point lead following the first three quarters of play.

The Bulldogs committed 27 turnovers in the loss.

Luray senior guard Emilee Weakley scored 31 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in the loss. She finishes her career with 2,602 career points, which ranks fourth all-time in VHSL girls basketball history. Junior forward Jaidyn McClung knocked down five three-pointers and scored 15 points while grabbing eight rebounds for Luray.

Central-Wise was led by freshman point guard Emmah McAmis, who poured in a game-high 34 points to go along with 10 rebounds. She scored the game-winning bucket with under 40 seconds to play.

Luray finishes the season with a 27-3 overall record. The Bulldogs finished as state runner-up in 2020 before winning the the state championship in 2021.

