Two years later: what schools learned from the pandemic

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It’s been nearly two years to the day since schools across Virginia first closed down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, school divisions have dealt with constant change on the road back to normalcy.

Rockingham County Public Schools superintendent Dr. Oskar Scheikl was in an administrative staff meeting when he was first notified the governor had decided to close schools across the state.

“It was a really interesting time, scary certainly, because you saw those numbers go up. People started dying. There was no good treatment. No vaccine available. So, at that time, the community really came together to support each other,” said Dr. Scheikl.

Scheikl said the last two years have been difficult but he is proud of how division staff handled the constant changes of a situation that no one had ever seen before.

“There were multiple days where people on the leadership team really didn’t get any sleep but it was important for us to get this right. To keep students and staff safe, to keep the greater community safe. So we all learned a lot when it comes to public health,” he said.

School staff also learned a lot about different education methods and the impact they have on students.

“There were a number of students that actually did better remotely and others did not do well and we learned a lot of lessons from that. We can still make some remote options available when they are needed,” he said.

Scheikl said the school division also learned the importance of being able to adapt on the fly and find creative solutions to problems.

“Whether that’s for graduation and having a drive-in graduation for all our students at the fairgrounds. Working with the fair and creating something that was really unique and that many parents actually enjoyed quite a bit and students too,” he said.

Scheikl said the same skills students will need to navigate a rapidly changing world are the same skills that school staff used to navigate the pandemic.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.