Valley representatives look to finish strong as General Assembly session concludes

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia General Assembly session will conclude on Saturday but as of Friday, the House of Delegates and Senate had not passed a budget.

Local lawmakers Delegate Tony Wilt and Senator Mark Obenshain are both working to get legislation passed before the General Assembly adjourns on Saturday.

On Friday, WHSV spoke with both men about their efforts, the bills they’ve had pass during the session and the state budget.

“Right now, we are wrapping up conference reports, bills that have passed the House and Senate and trying to work out the differences between them. I’m working on a major eminent domain bill to protect property rights,” said Senator Mark Obenshain, a Republican who represents Harrisonburg and parts of Rockingham County.

Obenshain’s bill would protect property owners who lose access to an entrance to their property from a street project. Currently, courts make the decision on whether the situation is compensable or not as opposed to a jury of fact finders.

Obenshain said he’s worked on property rights in the General Assembly for 15 years.

In the House of Delegates 26th district which encompasses Harrisonburg, Republican Tony Wilt is hoping to get his operation ceasefire fund passed.

He’s also hoping to pass a bill that would make the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) the sole inspector of food facilities across the state.

“You have VDACS looking at a facility but also those localities come in to have their own inspections. Those facilities would like to just have one inspection so that’s what my bill tries to clear up,” said Wilt.

Both representatives have had multiple bills passed this session.

Obenshain’s legislation aimed to protect seniors from financial exploitation has been sent to the governor for his signature. Obenshain also worked on legislation creating lab schools around the state.

“JMU is working with the city and county school divisions to explore the opening of a lab school. It is going to allow some innovation, some choice,” said Obenshain.

Wilt’s Association Health Plan passed both houses and will be signed by the Governor after years of effort. An older version of his plan had been vetoed by then-Governor Ralph Northam.

The bill would provide small businesses with more options to provide affordable healthcare coverage for employees through a shared risk pool with other small businesses.

Wilt also carried legislation that passed that will limit the power of emergency orders from the Governor.

“What we chose to do is put some guardrails on the time so that those orders just can’t go on in perpetuity especially when it’s affecting people’s schools and businesses,” he said.

Both representatives also spoke with WHSV about where we stand with the state budget.

“The big difference between the house and the senate budget is over how much revenue we’re gonna have. That is a factor of tax relief,” said Obenshain.

The Republican-held House of Delegates proposed larger tax cuts for citizens in its proposed budget than the Democrat-held Senate’s version.

Obenshain said that with the current economic situation it’s important to provide citizens with as much tax relief as earlier.

“Are we going to increase the standard deduction? Let tax players keep more of their hard-earned money, especially at a time when inflation is running at a 40-year high and gas prices are topping $4 a gallon? That’s a priority for me and for the Governor,” he said.

In the House version of the budget, Del. Wilt was able to secure $12 million in additional funding for James Madison University which had been struggling with its student funding ratio. He was also able to include a boost for those working in assisted living facilities.

“$850,000 this year and next for the centers for independent living for the Medicaid reimbursement. That’s a whole arena you hear about the heroes, and they truly are,” he said.

When budget negotiations began the two chambers were around $3 billion apart but the two versions do have some key similarities.

“No matter what we’re gonna have more money to spend on priorities like education and public safety. Making sure that law enforcement officers and teachers are paid a wage that’s actually keeping up with inflation,” said Obenshain.

Both representatives said it’s unlikely the House and Senate will reach a budget deal by the end of Saturday, but they are hopeful it will be resolved soon.

“What’s going to happen? I’m hoping that tomorrow we’ll finish up with all these conference reports. We’ll adjourn to come back at some point, maybe as early as next week to strictly vote on a budget,” said Wilt.

