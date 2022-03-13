Advertisement

AAA lends advice on how to save gas

AAA GAS TIPS
AAA GAS TIPS
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 11:41 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As gas prices go up some people may be looking for ways to keep their mileage down. According to AAA, gas prices are averaging over $4 in Virginia. AAA has a few tips for conserving fuel, so you don’t have to fill up your tank as much.

Team members recommend checking your tire pressure, so it is at the right level. They also say avoid idling while driving and if you can, try using cruise control.

“If you have a car top carrier or a bike rack up on top of the car, even if it’s not filled with anything, even if you don’t have a bike up there, it’s causing some wind resistance, that’s also bringing down your miles per gallon. Also combining trips,” Morgan Dean with AAA said.

Dean says these tips may seem small, but they can make all the difference.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Cassie Sheetz
One year since Cassie Sheetz disappeared near Spruce Knob
Waynesboro Police Department
“Suspicious” package at Waynesboro Walmart found not to be a threat, officials say
Blizzard of 1993 satellite image
Remembering the Blizzard of 1993
Disability abortion bill ignites heated debate
Disability abortion bill passes in final moments
Graphic from WDBJ7
Notice a ring around the moon? Here's what it means

Latest News

JMU lacrosse falls to Rutgers
JMU lacrosse falls to Rutgers
Ben's Overnight Forecast 3/13/2022
Ben's Overnight Forecast 3/13/2022
Free trees
Charlottesville Utilities giving out 200 free trees
UVA professors weigh in on Daylight Saving
UVA professors weigh in daylight saving
Embrace community center in Waynesboro has opened up community gardens.
Embrace Community Center opens community gardens