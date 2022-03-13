Buffalo Gap falls in Class 1 state title game

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Buffalo Gap girls basketball team is the state runner-up in VHSL Class 1.

The Bison lost to Honaker, 63-29, Saturday evening in the VHSL Class 1 State Championship at VCU’s Siegel Center in Richmond. The Bison trailed by nine at halftime before Honaker opened up a huge lead with a 20-5 advantage in the third quarter.

Buffalo Gap freshman Hannah Coffman scored a team-high nine points to go along with seven rebounds. Junior guard Ava Cline added six points and two rebounds for the Bison. Honaker’s Alayna McNulty led all scorers with 19 points.

Buffalo Gap committed 36 turnovers in the loss.

Honaker has now won three consecutive VHSL Class 1 state championships. Bufalo Gap finishes the season with a 16-12 overall record.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.