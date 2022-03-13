Embrace Community Center opens community gardens

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Embrace community center in Waynesboro has opened up community gardens.

The gardens will soon be flourishing with freshly grown lettuce, beets, carrots, and kale to help feed the families in the community.

”We have nine family garden beds that are up for adoption. We have 15 community beds, as well as a large in-ground community garden that we will be using to grow foods to supplement area food pantries as well as give directly to community members,” Kaye Shaner, garden manager at Embrace said.

Gardens require a lot of upkeep, which is done by volunteers, community members and some partners that Embrace has established.

“We are partnering this year with Virginia Cooperative Extension, Allegheny Mountain Institute, and Blue Rudge Area food bank, and they will all be working with us to help us grow food in the gardens to distribute to our community members in Staunton, Waynesboro, and Augusta County,” Shaner said.

The gardens will be open year-round with different items grown per season.

“We will be planting in succession, so we will be planting things that will be up and ready first thing in the spring. We have some plants already started in a greenhouse setting that we will put out as soon as the chance of frost has passed,” Shaner said.

Once a family bed is adopted, the family can choose what foods they would like to grow in their garden. However, the community gardens will have a “pick your own” model for them this year.

“Families and community members who want produce can come to the garden at any time and if they see things that are ready to pick in the beds that are marked community beds they can pick it and take it with them,” Shaner said.

Embrace is also working on getting a refrigerator to preserve some of that ready-to-pick produce for community members in need. If you would like to volunteer to help maintain the gardens, or to sign up for a family bed, contact Embrace Community Center and ask for Kaye Shaner.

