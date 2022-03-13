JMU lacrosse falls to Rutgers

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison lacrosse lost to No. 13 Rutgers 12-5.

The Dukes fall to 3-4 while the Scarlet Knights continue their eight-game undefeated streak. Redshirt junior Kacey Knobloch scored three goals for the Dukes. Ava Frantz and Taylor Marchetti added one goal apiece for James Madison.

The Dukes are back in action on Wednesday as they face Richmond at Sentara Park.

