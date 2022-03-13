Advertisement

JMU lacrosse falls to Rutgers

By Peri Sheinin
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison lacrosse lost to No. 13 Rutgers 12-5.

The Dukes fall to 3-4 while the Scarlet Knights continue their eight-game undefeated streak. Redshirt junior Kacey Knobloch scored three goals for the Dukes. Ava Frantz and Taylor Marchetti added one goal apiece for James Madison.

The Dukes are back in action on Wednesday as they face Richmond at Sentara Park.

