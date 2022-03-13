Making progress Sunday

SUNDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and very cold with temperatures rising into the 20s. Wind easing for the morning, but wind chills still in the single digits and teens through the late morning. Increasing clouds throughout the day as wind picks back up for the afternoon. Winds sustained out of the south-southwest at 10-20 mph, with wind gusts 25-35 mph. Turning chilly with highs in the low to mid 40s. Most snow melting during the day.

Some clouds around for the evening and chilly with temperatures in the 40s. Breeze fades just after sunset. A few clouds for the overnight and turning cold with overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s.

MONDAY: A few clouds in the morning with a cold start and temperatures rising into the 30s. A mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon as weather turns pleasant. We will have a little bit of a breeze in the late afternoon and early evening. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

A breeze fading during the evening with just a few clouds. Pleasant for the evening with temperatures in the 50s. A few clouds as we head into the overnight and turning cold with overnight lows in the low to mid 30s.

TUESDAY: A chilly start with temperatures rising into the 40s with a mix of sun and clouds. Skies partly to mostly cloudy throughout the day and turning nice and mild with highs in the low to mid 60s. Some clouds overnight and cold with overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Another chilly start with temperatures rising into the 40s with a mix of sun and clouds. Sticking with a mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon. Nice and mild with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Some clouds and chilly overnight with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and turning pleasant with temperatures rising into the 50s. Sticking with a mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon. A nice and mild St. Patrick’s Day! Highs in the low to mid 60s. Some clouds for the night and chilly with overnight lows in the low to mid 40s.

FRIDAY: A pleasant start to the day with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures rising into the 50s. A beautiful day with partly to mostly cloudy skies and mild with highs in the mid to upper 60s! Cloudy overnight and chilly with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

SATURDAY: Pleasant to start with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures rising into the 50s. Keeping a mix of sun and clouds during the day and mild with highs in the low to mid 60s.

**A reminder that spring wildfire season is underway for both Virginia and West Virginia. No outdoor burning before 4pm in Virginia until April 30th. No outdoor burning in West Virginia before 5pm through May 31.**

