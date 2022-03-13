One year since Cassie Sheetz disappeared near Spruce Knob

PENDLETON COUNTY, WV. (WHSV) - March 11 marked one year since 25-year-old Cassie Sheetz disappeared near Spruce Knob in West Virginia.

“It honestly didn’t seem like it had been a year already, the year kinda like flew by,” Arlene Howard, Cassie Sheetz’s mother said. “We went from nine and a half months of searching for her constantly, being on the phone, being up on that mountain, hearing different stories, getting peoples you know telling us ‘oh you know they knew where she was’ so many scams to right after Christmas hearing that they possibly found her remains because they still have not been released yet.”

The family is still grieving the pain of the unknown.

”I guess the steps are going ... I still haven’t been able to go through any of her stuff, like I still have all her stuff in the basement, I just ... its a year later and I’m still not ready,” Howard said.

On New Year’s Eve, remains were found eleven miles from the last place Sheetz was believed to be seen. The remains were believed to be those of Sheetz, but they have yet to be officially identified.

This unknowing has left the family with many questions.

“In our hearts, we know, but there’s still that ‘if’ behind it so we started with the closure of ‘ok it’s her they found her, you know, we know she’s not suffering’ we know that ... you know she’s gone to we’re just kinda like on a standstill with all the other emotions,” Howard said.

The healing process has slowly begun as Howard said the family has just started to listen to some of Sheetz’s favorite songs again, as she loved to sing.

“Me and her sister are you know just here recently been able to listen to certain songs. She used to sing, oh my god she used to sing all the time. She had such beautiful voice, so you know there were songs that she used to sing all the time,” Howard said.

Keeping her memory alive has helped the family make it through the last year.

There will be a candlelight vigil held for Sheetz on March 19 at 7 p.m. at the Spruce Knob parking lot. The family hopes to share memories of Cassie and play her favorite songs.

