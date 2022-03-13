Slavic Christian Church of Harrisonburg holds fundraiser for Ukraine

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Cars were lined up for miles down Erickson Ave. in Harrisonburg Sunday afternoon as they waited to get their lunch and baked goods.

“To see so many people, you know, they say miles, miles down the road, and it’s really awesome that so much people showed up,” Max Moroz, with Slavic Christian Church said.

The Slavic Christian Church of Harrisonburg held a large lunch and baked goods fundraiser to benefit Ukraine.

“The Ukrainian War started a little bit over two weeks ago, and our friends, family, churches... you know they need money right now. They need help right now, and this was the fastest thing we could think of in order to raise funds, raise awareness, get people involved from our community,” Moroz said.

This was the quickest way the church could help people in Ukraine.

“Hopefully we can get this money over quickly, it can be more useful to them,” Moroz said. “Every day they are in need of more and more supplies. Things are changing; it’s a really dynamic situation, and that’s why we are holding this event today because we want to help our friends there in Ukraine.”

The menu had Ukrainian and American lunch choices. This included plov served with marinated vegetables and potato salad for the Ukraine box. The American box had a choice of barbeque brisket or loin.

The church was also hosting a bake sale and selling merchandise to gather as many donations as possible.

“We were expecting a lot less people but then the community was really helpful,” Moroz said. “They showed a lot of love, a lot of interest and it surprised us and we see more and more people wanting to help and it’s a really awesome community that we have, and the interest they’re showing and the turnout is really awesome.”

This is what Moroz, along with the church, hopes is just the first of many things they do to help those in Ukraine.

”There will be more and more refugees, there will be more and more people needing to come to America and a more long term solution will be needed, so this is a temporary solution and later on we’ll be working on more long term and stable charity work and helping people out,” Moroz said.

If you could not make it out to today’s fundraiser but would like to donate, you can through the church’s website.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.