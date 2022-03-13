“Suspicious” package at Waynesboro Walmart found not to be a threat, officials say

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department and Waynesboro Fire Department responded to Walmart on Lucy Lane in Waynesboro on Saturday after reports of a suspicious package.

Based on the preliminary investigation, a metal ammunition can was located outside of the front of the store.

The store was evacuated as a safety precaution, while a request was made for further examination of the item by the Virginia State Police.

The item was found not to be a threat, and it was safely removed. The investigation concluded that no crime was committed.

