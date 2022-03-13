Advertisement

Two-year mark of first confirmed COVID case in Central Shenandoah

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 7:07 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Believe it or not, it has been two years since the Central Shenandoah Health District had its first confirmed COVID-19 case.

Two years later and the pandemic still lingers. However, cases have been declining recently throughout the Valley.

It is no doubt that COVID has left its impact across the country.

“When we’re looking at COVID-19 and the impacts it’s had on our community it’s really important to remember that the impacts are so much more far-reaching than the numbers we see on our dashboards,” Laura Lee Wight, population health manager with the Central Shenandoah Health District, said.

At the Central Shenandoah Health District, it had to overcome obstacles while learning about the virus right along with the rest of the world.

”There are a lot of lessons that we’ve learned that will impact public health preparedness and pandemic readiness locally, nationally, and globally as we move forward into the future,” Wight said.

Between losing loved ones, having symptoms of long COVID, and frontline workers being stretched to their wit’s end, the last two years have been full of challenges.

“When we look at different obstacles, I think one of which being that public health for a long time was very much underfunded or our infrastructure wasn’t equipped to handle a response at this scale,” Wight said.

Learning and understanding the virus while trying to keep the community safe and informed was one of the biggest challenges faced at the Central Shenandoah Health District.

“It’s a novel virus so we really had ... we didn’t have a lot of information to go off of there was a lot that we did not know and you still have to be transparent with the community which we strive to be, transparent and provide information that the community needs to be able to protect themselves and their loved ones,” Wight said.

Although cases have been falling recently, health experts stress that the pandemic is not over with.

“Though we might be in a cautious optimistic state where our case counts are very low back to where they were in June, July 2021 you know we’re cautiously optimistic but we’re prepared to respond and ramp up as needed,” Wight said.

Moving forward, the Central Shenandoah Health District will be taking a more localized approach when fighting COVID. They will continue to provide vaccination opportunities for all corners of the health district.

