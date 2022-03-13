Advertisement

VDOT: Be alert on Shenandoah Valley roads Saturday night

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 8:09 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A late-season winter storm has left the Shenandoah Valley, leaving behind several inches of snow on Saturday. Most areas received two to three inches with some higher amounts on the ridges.

VDOT warns motorists to be alert for high winds, blowing or drifting snow and a refreeze on the region roadways into the night.

“There could be blowing or drifting snow because we still have a lot of high winds in the region,” Sandy Myers, with the VDOT Staunton District, said. “People also need to be aware of branches or trees that are blown down onto the road surface, so they need to use a lot of caution when traveling tonight.”

Staunton District will have crews out overnight to monitor and treat roads as needed. Motorists should drive with extreme caution and be aware that cleared roadways could be covered again with blowing or drifting snow.

Here are the road conditions as of 5 p.m. in the Virginia Department of Transportation Staunton District:

Interstate 64 – Clear conditions in Alleghany, Rockbridge and Augusta County.

Interstate 66 – Clear conditions in Warren County

Interstate 81 – Clear conditions in Rockbridge, Augusta, Rockingham, Shenandoah, and Frederick counties.

Primary roads – Minor conditions in Highland, Shenandoah, Frederick, Warren and Clarke counties. Clear conditions in Bath, Alleghany, Rockbridge, Augusta, Rockingham and Page counties.

Secondary roads – Moderate conditions in Warren, Shenandoah and Frederick counties. Minor conditions in Highland, Alleghany, Rockingham, Clarke and Page counties. Clear conditions in Bath, Rockbridge and Augusta counties.

