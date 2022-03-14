Augusta County courthouse bill passes House and Senate; county ready for referendum

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A bill to allow Augusta County another referendum to determine where their court facilities will stand passed through Virginia’s House and Senate over the weekend.

The bill says the county can hold another referendum in November, even though they had one in 2016, when voters decided to keep the courthouse in Staunton.

“It’s not a question of whether we are actually going to build a court facility or not. As most folks know, we are under an order from a judge that we will provide a court facility going forward. This was an important step for us to be able to get this on a referendum for the people to help decide,” said County Administrator Tim Fitzgerald.

The bill passed through the House unanimously, and with a vote of 38-2 in the Senate, and Fitzgerald said they’re able to use clearer wording on the ballot.

“We will be clear with our citizens about cost, and they’ll have an opportunity to have a choice whether they want to build their court facility in Augusta County, here in Verona, or do they want to build the court facility in the City of Staunton,” said Fitzgerald.

Now, he said Augusta County will disseminate information to help people understand what the decision means.

“We have a team of folks who are getting ready to go, along with our courthouse committee that supervisor Butch Wells and supervisor Gerald Garber sit on, to go ahead and get that information together,” he said. “We will start the public outreach campaign very soon in order to educate folks and that will be ongoing right up until November.”

The ballot in November will lay out the price difference between keeping the courthouse in Staunton and moving it to Verona.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.