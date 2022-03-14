Blacks Run Clean-Up and Arbor Day events coming in April

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The City of Harrisonburg will host its 24th annual Blacks Run Clean-Up Day on Saturday, April 9, and help is needed.

The popular annual event allows volunteers from across the community to partner with Harrisonburg Public Works to remove items from Blacks Run that don’t belong in the waterway. Volunteers will get everything they need to be successful in the vital environmental effort.

The event will start with a check-in and distribution of supplies at the Lucy F. Simms Continuing Education Center parking lot, where volunteers will receive a map of the specific section in which they will be cleaning up. City officials encourage participants to stop by the Harrisonburg Public Works Green Scene, featuring educational exhibits and activities about the environment.

Once volunteers have received their supplies and visited the Green Scene, they will proceed to their clean up location. Volunteers can use #BRCD2022 during the clean-up to post pictures to social media of their efforts, including largest item collected, strangest item collected, favorite item collected, most enthusiastic volunteer group and many other categories, while showing off the work volunteers do to help keep city streams and streets clean.

The Blacks Run Clean-up Day effort is expanding this year to include the Arbor Day Tree Planting event. Trees and tree canopy are very important in improving the waterways, according to Harrisonburg Public Works.

Some volunteers will plant about 50 native trees at Thomas Harrison Middle School during the Arbor Day event, while others will be planting trees along the Northend Greenway as part of the stream restoration project happening there.

You can pre-register for the event on the Harrisonburg Public Works Facebook page, or cleanstream.org. Pre-registration allows you to select which area you prefer to volunteer: stream clean-up, street clean-up or the Arbor Day tree planting. Space is limited for specific areas, so register early.

Events like this one are important to growing the tree canopy and they also help Harrisonburg earn the Tree City USA designation from the Arbor Day Foundation. This year, in addition to receiving the Tree City USA award for the 16th year, the Friendly City also received the Tree City USA Growth Award for demonstrating environmental improvement and higher level of tree care.

“Doing tree plantings really help build a sense of pride in our community,” Harrisonburg Public Works Green Space Manager Jeremy Harold said. “It helps our residents feel like they are doing something to promote a healthy watershed while also making areas in town look nicer. When people come back to these areas it makes them feel a sense of pride that they were a part of doing something good for their community.”

You can find additional information about Blacks Run Clean-up Day and the Tree planting in the Event listing on the city’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.