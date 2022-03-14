Advertisement

Crews respond to Howard Johnson fire in Harrisonburg

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Michael Parks with City of Harrisonburg said first responders received a call at about 1:30 p.m. for a reported fire at the Howard Johnson hotel on Linda Lane.

Crews put the fire out in about 30 minutes. It had started in one room and spread, causing exterior damage. No injuries were reported.

The Harrisonburg Fire Department is cleaning up the scene. The road will be closed for a short time as crews investigate.

