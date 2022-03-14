Advertisement

Four Virginia colleges secure spots in NCAA tournament

The announcement comes after "Selection Sunday" for the Division One Men’s and Women’s...
By Joi Bass
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: Mar. 14, 2022 at 9:06 AM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Good news for college basketball fans, looks like four Virginia colleges will make an appearance in the NCAA tournament!

This comes after the bracket was released on “Selection Sunday” for the Division One Men’s and Women’s basketball tournaments.

Here’s the breakdown:

  • After clinching the A-10 against top-seed Davidson, the Richmond Spiders will make their 10th trip to the NCAAs since making the Sweet 16 in the 2011 season. The number 12 seed Spiders will play against Iowa on Thursday in the midwest region.
  • Virginia Tech will also make an appearance after they upset Duke in the ACC championship game. The Hokies are headed to Milwaukee as the number 11 seed and will face Texas on Friday.
  • As for the Longwood Lancers? They won the Big South tournament - earning their first Division One bid to the big dance and a 14 seed. They will take on the Tennessee Volunteers in the first round in Indianapolis.
  • Finally, Norfolk State won the MEAC Championship, and as the number 16 seed will face top-seeded Baylor on Thursday in Texas.

