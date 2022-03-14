Advertisement

Friendly City Food Co-op continues Give Fresh program

By Isabella Marcellino
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 6:59 AM EDT
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -

At the Friendly City Food Co-op in Downtown Harrisonburg, they strive to provide the best local and organic produce to community members. Unfortunately, not everyone can easily find and afford it.

That’s why they started the Give Fresh program. You can donate any amount from $1.00 dollar up and that money goes toward buying cases of fresh and local produce. Then the produce, like fruits and vegetables, is given to our local food banks.

“It’s important because we want to provide access to organic food so we can use our purchasing power and buy directly from our distributors and buy organic, fresh fruits and vegetables to give to the food banks. It gives people an opportunity to get people those foods that they may not have gotten otherwise,” said Dietrich Ewing, Produce Team Leader at the Co-op.

Most recently, the co-op used donations to supply Open Doors homeless shelter with fresh fruits and veggies.

To donate, you can visit the Friendly City Co-op’s Facebook page, or you can donate right in-store at their location on East Wolfe street.

