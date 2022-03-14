A nice week ahead

SUNDAY: Keeping clear skies for the overnight and turning very cold with overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s.

MONDAY: Plenty of sunshine in the morning with a cold start and temperatures rising into the 30s. A mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon as weather turns pleasant. Temperatures on an upward trend with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Skies clearing as we head into the evening. Pleasant with temperatures in the 50s. Clear skies through the overnight and turning cold with overnight lows in the low to mid 30s.

TUESDAY: A chilly start with temperatures rising into the 40s with a mix of sun and clouds. Some clouds around throughout the day and turning nice and mild with highs in the low to mid 60s.

A few clouds in the evening and pleasant with temperatures falling into the 50s. We’ll have a few clouds stick with us through the overnight as temperatures turn cold. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Another chilly start with temperatures rising into the 40s with a mix of sun and clouds. Partly to mostly cloudy for the afternoon. Nice and mild with highs in the low to mid 60s. Cloudy overnight with on/off scattered showers from a system that will be to our southeast. Chilly overnight with lows in the low to mid 40s.

THURSDAY: Plenty of clouds to start the day and turning pleasant with temperatures rising into the 50s. More clouds than sun into the afternoon. A nice and mild St. Patrick’s Day! Highs in the low to mid 60s. Some clouds for the night and chilly with overnight lows in the low to mid 40s.

FRIDAY: A pleasant start to the day with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures rising into the 50s. Clouds increase as we go through the day but very mild with highs in the mid to upper 60s! Cloudy overnight and chilly with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

SATURDAY: Cloudy to start the day with temperatures rising into the 50s. Watching another system with a cold front that could bring scattered showers during the day. As of now, expect decreasing clouds throughout the day with a spotty shower. Mild with highs in the low to mid 60s. Some clouds overnight and chilly with overnight lows in the low to mid 40s.

**A reminder that spring wildfire season is underway for both Virginia and West Virginia. No outdoor burning before 4pm in Virginia until April 30th. No outdoor burning in West Virginia before 5pm through May 31.**

