Advertisement

Nurse creates chandelier out of 271 Moderna vaccine vials

Laura Weiss used 271 discarded Moderna COVID-19 vaccine vials to create a working chandelier she calls the “Light of Appreciation.” (Source: KUSA)
By Foster Gaines
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KUSA) - A retired nurse in Colorado has created a unique work of art to always remember the pandemic.

Laura Weiss used 271 discarded Moderna COVID-19 vaccine vials to create a working chandelier she calls the “Light of Appreciation.” Weiss said she sees the project as a tribute to health care workers.

“It’s been very dark and very challenging, and yet I think we can find opportunities that come out of the darkness and the obstacles,” Weiss said.

Weiss aided in the vaccination effort when the shots became available, working with Boulder County Health. She said the chandelier shows appreciation for her fellow nurses.

“They don’t get enough pats on the back, and so if I can even just be a part of saying thank you, that feels pretty good,” Weiss said.

Copyright 2022 KUSA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cassie Sheetz
One year since Cassie Sheetz disappeared near Spruce Knob
Blizzard of 1993 satellite image
Remembering the Blizzard of 1993
Waynesboro Police Department
“Suspicious” package at Waynesboro Walmart found not to be a threat, officials say
The Slavic Christian Church of Harrisonburg held a large lunch and baked goods fundraiser to...
Slavic Christian Church of Harrisonburg holds fundraiser for Ukraine
Graphic from WDBJ7
Notice a ring around the moon? Here's what it means

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden addressed the National League of Cities’ Congressional City...
Biden gives address at conference of nonpartisan cities’ organization
A suspect is being sought in recent shootings of homeless people in New York City and...
2 killed, 3 hurt in recent homeless shootings in New York, D.C.
Dolly Parton was the guest of honor at Dollywood's reopening for its 37th season.
Dolly Parton opens up Dollywood for 37th season
Crews respond to Howard Johnson fire in Harrisonburg
Crews respond to Howard Johnson fire in Harrisonburg
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
COVID-19 delays trial of 4 in alleged plot to abduct Mich. Gov. Whitmer