Shift to daylight saving is frustrating, Valley farmer says

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - We’re in daylight saving time, which means the sun stays up later in the afternoon.

The change happened Sunday, when we lost an hour of sleep. It can be hard to adjust to the change, and the change can be especially confusing for animals on feeding schedules.

Valley farmers say a stable routine is important for humans, but it also benefits livestock, so the sudden change is hard.

“Whether it’s daylight at 6 a.m. or daylight at 7 a.m., if you have consistency, both the human body and also livestock farm animals get used to that consistency, and they can handle it. All of a sudden you start making a full hour change in a one day period, it does throw everything off,” said Bradley Dunsmore, president of Augusta County Farm Bureau.

Many people believe the U.S. began changing the time with the seasons because of farmers, but the U.S. Department of Transportation said that’s not the case.

Daylight saving was introduced to save energy. The sun being up longer helps people stay out and about, rather than at home using electricity. The department also claims springing forward reduces crime and crashes.

However, Dunsmore said the time change can be tough for farmers, especially during those early morning chores, like feeding.

“You spend three or four months feeding livestock in the morning in the dark, and then finally within the last couple of weeks, you start getting some daylight in the morning. I noticed just last week myself feeding on my own operation, you’re able to feed the entire time and never needed any of the headlights on the equipment,” Dunsmore said. “To finally get there after four dark months and then here comes daylight saving time, and then we’re right back to feeding with headlights all morning, it’s really pretty frustrating in my opinion.”

Daylight saving time will continue until Sunday, Nov. 6, when we’ll “fall back,” get another hour of sleep, and the time will shift to standard time.

